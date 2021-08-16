Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Receives $61.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Trinseo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

In other Trinseo news, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total transaction of $172,385.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 54.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Trinseo in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trinseo in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Trinseo in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Trinseo in the first quarter worth about $105,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSE stock opened at $51.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.46. Trinseo has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.59.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.86. Trinseo had a return on equity of 69.20% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.95) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trinseo will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.61%.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

