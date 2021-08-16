Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) rose 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.07 and last traded at $24.07. Approximately 639 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 71,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.15.

Separately, TheStreet raised Triple-S Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $565.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.68.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.38). Triple-S Management had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 4.49%. Analysts anticipate that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Triple-S Management by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,771,000 after purchasing an additional 20,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Triple-S Management by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 593,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,216,000 after purchasing an additional 56,738 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Triple-S Management by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 34,682 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Triple-S Management by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Triple-S Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS)

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

