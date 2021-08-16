Truegame (TGAME) Market Cap Tops $259,481.90

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 16th. Truegame has a market capitalization of $259,481.90 and approximately $2,237.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Truegame has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One Truegame coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00063315 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00017076 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.38 or 0.00928030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.07 or 0.00109981 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00046653 BTC.

About Truegame

Truegame (CRYPTO:TGAME) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

