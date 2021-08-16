Truist Boosts Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target to $32.00

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Truist from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EPRT. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.61.

Shares of EPRT opened at $31.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 8.37. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $31.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 59.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.35.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 29.80%. Equities analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

