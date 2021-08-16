Truist Lowers Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) to Hold

Truist downgraded shares of Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has $6.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Root from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Root from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Root in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Root from $15.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.06.

Shares of ROOT opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.10. Root has a 52-week low of $5.19 and a 52-week high of $29.48.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.22). Sell-side analysts predict that Root will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROOT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Root by 160.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,680,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499,493 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Root during the second quarter valued at about $29,587,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Root during the first quarter valued at about $33,534,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Root during the first quarter valued at about $11,278,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Root by 139.5% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,295,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,019,000 after purchasing an additional 754,650 shares in the last quarter. 19.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

