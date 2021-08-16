Truist Securiti Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vroom in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.49). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.44) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.37) EPS.

VRM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vroom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

NASDAQ VRM opened at $30.05 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.04. Vroom has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.93.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 11.60%.

In other news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 32,184 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $1,301,199.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,227.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $1,084,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,387.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,945,888 shares of company stock valued at $85,052,850 over the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 90.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,549,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477,398 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vroom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,219,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Vroom by 50,043.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,873,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865,320 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vroom by 331.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,898,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new position in Vroom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

