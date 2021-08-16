Tuttle Tactical Management Invests $130,000 in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ETWO. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Loews Corp bought a new position in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000.

Separately, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

In other E2open Parent news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 51,900 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $571,419.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 7.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ETWO opened at $10.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $14.58.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $66.33 million for the quarter.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

