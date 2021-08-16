Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) will announce earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Two Harbors Investment posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Two Harbors Investment.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 204.49%. The company had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Two Harbors Investment’s revenue was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWO. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research set a $6.29 target price on Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.03.

Shares of NYSE TWO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.44. 130,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,357,317. Two Harbors Investment has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.56%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWO. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 42.1% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the second quarter worth $52,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 97.6% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 340.0% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

