Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Bought by Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.

Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Tyler Technologies comprises about 1.6% of Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,512,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TYL traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $475.13. The stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,792. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $466.02. The company has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.44 and a beta of 0.60. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.58 and a twelve month high of $498.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TYL. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 price target (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.57.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total value of $6,926,801.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 58,361 shares in the company, valued at $25,121,492.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.09, for a total transaction of $3,970,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 84,453 shares in the company, valued at $33,535,441.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,407 shares of company stock worth $19,839,712 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

