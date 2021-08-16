UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) a €52.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DWNI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Deutsche Wohnen in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Wohnen has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €50.42 ($59.32).

Shares of FRA DWNI opened at €52.92 ($62.26) on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a twelve month high of €38.09 ($44.81). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €51.84.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

