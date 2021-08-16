UBS Group Analysts Give Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) a €124.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KBX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €106.45 ($125.24).

Shares of KBX opened at €98.74 ($116.16) on Friday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €89.88 ($105.74) and a 1-year high of €117.24 ($137.93). The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion and a PE ratio of 26.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of €99.23.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

