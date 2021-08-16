UBS Group Analysts Give Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) a CHF 465 Price Target

UBS Group set a CHF 465 price target on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZURN has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 451.90 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 365 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 380 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 416 price target on Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 435.56.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1 year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

