UChain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $889.00 (UCN)

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 16th. In the last week, UChain has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One UChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UChain has a market capitalization of $40,766.38 and $889.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About UChain

UCN is a coin. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 coins and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 coins. The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for UChain is medium.com/@uchain . UChain’s official website is uchain.world . UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VerifyUnion is a decentralized Digital ID management platform. VerifyUnion has developed a portfolio for users that features something called “True Value”. Its aim is to gather the combined values derived from verifying digital identification, social & public profiles, as well as financial details linked and all merged to form a unique user Identity. The UC Coin is an ERC20 compliant asset on the Ethereum network and is to be used in the VerifyUnion platform as a method of payment and reward program to pay users. “

Buying and Selling UChain

