Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPF) Short Interest Up 300.0% in July

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS UEHPF opened at $32.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.80. Ultra Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

