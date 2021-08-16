UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Purchased by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,738 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UMBF. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 16,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

UMBF stock opened at $92.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.85. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $45.87 and a 12 month high of $99.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. UMB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $332.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.92%.

UMBF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.75.

In other UMB Financial news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $252,322.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,436.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $204,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,387 shares of company stock valued at $892,269. 10.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

