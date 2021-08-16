Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc.’s Quiet Period To End on August 23rd (NASDAQ:UNCY)

Unicycive Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:UNCY) quiet period will expire on Monday, August 23rd. Unicycive Therapeutics had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 13th. The total size of the offering was $25,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During Unicycive Therapeutics’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company.

NASDAQ UNCY opened at $2.73 on Monday. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $8.73.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing therapies for patients with kidney disease. The company’s lead drug consist Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is based in LOS ALTOS, Calif.

