Unigestion Holding SA Acquires New Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,095 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.0% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,808 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,486 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 17,838 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 138,395 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after acquiring an additional 31,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 9,126 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.88.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $77.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,153.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

