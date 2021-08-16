Unigestion Holding SA Buys Shares of 30,693 The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,320,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,646,000 after acquiring an additional 175,368 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at $592,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at $40,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.3% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 71,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,508,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,243,000 after buying an additional 390,716 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie boosted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $37.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.81.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.43%.

In other news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

