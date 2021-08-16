Unigestion Holding SA Cuts Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Unigestion Holding SA lowered its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 53.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,937 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Kellogg during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

K stock opened at $65.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.01. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $71.65. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.15%.

A number of analysts recently commented on K shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $5,531,710.92. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,812.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 499,999 shares of company stock worth $32,311,605. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

