Unigestion Holding SA Raises Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 6,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 56.6% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13.2% in the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC now owns 15,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $56.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.34 billion, a PE ratio of -18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

