Unigestion Holding SA Sells 2,853 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Unigestion Holding SA trimmed its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 28.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in The Carlyle Group by 297.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.45.

Shares of CG opened at $48.78 on Monday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $23.48 and a one year high of $51.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%. Analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

In other news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $205,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $90,820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,149,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,152,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,133,101 shares of company stock valued at $627,049,613 in the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

