Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) Short Interest Update

Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 54.9% from the July 15th total of 15,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LATN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.11. The company had a trading volume of 10,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,805. Union Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $10.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 154,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 29,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Union Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

