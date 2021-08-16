United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) will announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nineteen analysts have issued estimates for United Airlines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is ($5.65). United Airlines reported earnings of ($8.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year earnings of ($11.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($18.55) to ($9.75). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.57) to $6.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United Airlines.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($9.31) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. MKM Partners reduced their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.26.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $46.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $63.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Airlines by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,571,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,755,477,000 after buying an additional 1,365,794 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in United Airlines by 24.4% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,678,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,800,000 after buying an additional 1,503,716 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 4.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,020,000 after buying an additional 243,418 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in United Airlines by 4.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,691,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,884,000 after buying an additional 108,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in United Airlines by 40.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,303,000 after buying an additional 685,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

