United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $23,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,471,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $3.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $197.04. The stock had a trading volume of 188,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,493,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.65. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.63 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

