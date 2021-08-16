United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Keating Investment Counselors Inc.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 2.4% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 14,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 17,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $295,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.42 on Monday, reaching $196.40. 91,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,493,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.63 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $203.65.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

Several analysts have commented on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

