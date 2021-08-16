United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 33.3% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 3,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.1% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 19,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 156,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,632,000 after purchasing an additional 16,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

Shares of UPS opened at $193.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $168.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.63 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.65.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

