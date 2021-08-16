Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNITY Biotechnology Inc. develops therapeutics which prevents, halts and reverses various diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes UBX101, is designed to treat musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis. UNITY Biotechnology Inc. is based in California, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on UBX. Citigroup raised Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. raised Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Shares of Unity Biotechnology stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. Unity Biotechnology has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $12.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.14. The company has a market cap of $191.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.22.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.32). On average, equities analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Biotechnology by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. 32.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate include UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy.

