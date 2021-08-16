US Capital Advisors Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of NuStar Energy in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 13th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of NS stock opened at $16.05 on Monday. NuStar Energy has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $20.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.67.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 42.65%. The business had revenue of $427.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 280.70%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 246,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 15,019 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 42.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 46.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 5,334,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,844 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 390,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 55.5% during the first quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 84,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 30,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.51% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.