USA Financial Portformulas Corp Boosts Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 195.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,517 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in AGNC Investment by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 35,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.9% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 36,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 18.4% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Shares of AGNC opened at $16.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.72.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 160.72% and a return on equity of 17.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a aug 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AGNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.