USA Financial Portformulas Corp Has $323,000 Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $368.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $356.80. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $260.11 and a 1-year high of $369.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

