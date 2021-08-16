USA Financial Portformulas Corp Has $376,000 Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lessened its position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 20.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,098 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,321 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $503,681,000 after purchasing an additional 205,795 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,802,398 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $326,717,000 after purchasing an additional 351,167 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,107 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $77,021,000 after purchasing an additional 43,649 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth about $69,007,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 1st quarter worth about $46,778,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FL stock opened at $56.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.06. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.90 and a fifty-two week high of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.36.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.90. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.47%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley upped their price target on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.55.

In other news, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 64,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.52, for a total value of $4,071,187.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total value of $124,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,258 shares of company stock worth $12,981,580. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

