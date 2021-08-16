USA Financial Portformulas Corp Makes New Investment in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HVT. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 134.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 47.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 2,665.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 135.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 606.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NYSE:HVT opened at $37.61 on Monday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $52.84. The company has a market cap of $686.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.18.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.44. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 9.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

