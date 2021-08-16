USA Financial Portformulas Corp Sells 1,154 Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp trimmed its holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CASH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Brookside Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Brookside Equity Partners LLC now owns 498,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Financial Group in the first quarter worth $72,000. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in Meta Financial Group in the first quarter worth $122,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Meta Financial Group stock opened at $49.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.29. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $54.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 25.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CASH shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.