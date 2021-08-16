USA Financial Portformulas Corp Sells 335 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp cut its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,797 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 135.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.31.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $189.79 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $119.28 and a twelve month high of $194.17. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

