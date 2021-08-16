USA Financial Portformulas Corp Takes $117,000 Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,805,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 175,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after buying an additional 53,370 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $205,448.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 1,608,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $93,560,278.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,133,101 shares of company stock worth $627,049,613 over the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CG stock opened at $48.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.40. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $51.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.48.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 38.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CG. raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.45.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

