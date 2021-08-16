USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Short Interest Down 49.0% in July

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 49.0% from the July 15th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:USDP traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,183. USD Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.27. The company has a market capitalization of $173.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.08.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.52 million during the quarter. USD Partners had a return on equity of 315.89% and a net margin of 21.20%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. This is a positive change from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of USD Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of USD Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of USD Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of USD Partners by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 17,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of USD Partners by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.44% of the company’s stock.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

