Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,560 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $6,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vale by 12.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vale by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 93,900 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vale by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Vale by 437.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the last quarter. 23.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.53.

NYSE VALE opened at $20.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $105.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.01. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.8803 dividend. This is an increase from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

