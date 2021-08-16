Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 18.2% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 242,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after buying an additional 37,402 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Valero Energy by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 220,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after buying an additional 28,132 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.54. 90,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,009,015. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 60.80 and a beta of 2.15. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -125.64%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

