Value Partners Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Value Partners Investments Inc. cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 22.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 148,701 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 42,944 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up about 3.6% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $44,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 329.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 133.3% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 175 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 103.1% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX traded up $4.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $281.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,586. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $201.86 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $290.94. The company has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.51%.

In other news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

