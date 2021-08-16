VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Purchased by One One Wealth Management LLC

One One Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 460,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 57,012 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF accounts for 10.8% of One One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. One One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $15,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of GDX opened at $32.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.63. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $44.09.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

