Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Bought by Private Wealth Advisors LLC

Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,562 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF accounts for about 6.9% of Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.42% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $22,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VPL. GenTrust LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 203.1% during the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 910,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,123 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 489.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 846,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,113,000 after purchasing an additional 702,706 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,574,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,555,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $23,997,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $82.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.60. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $84.90.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.