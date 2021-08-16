Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Trimmed by Sunbelt Securities Inc.

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $190,581,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 29,857.9% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 316,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 315,897 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 145.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,982,000 after purchasing an additional 243,758 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,883,000 after purchasing an additional 206,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15,575.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 163,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,541,000 after purchasing an additional 162,456 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $299.03 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.85 and a 12 month high of $299.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $289.15.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

