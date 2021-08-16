Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 2.6% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $15,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,364,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 778.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after buying an additional 19,396 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 8,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 41,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $295.97. 19,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,875. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.85 and a 1-year high of $299.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $289.15.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

