Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $292,000.

Shares of VUG stock opened at $299.03 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $289.15. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $214.85 and a twelve month high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

