Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Moser Wealth Advisors LLC

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 2.1% of Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,946,000 after buying an additional 19,192 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,042,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $257.36. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,718. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $194.51 and a 1-year high of $260.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.25.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

