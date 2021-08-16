Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 13.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 128.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 596.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 924.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $199.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.78. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $139.37 and a 52 week high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

