Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $174.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $172.58. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $106.13 and a 12-month high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

