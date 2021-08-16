Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Increased by JMG Financial Group Ltd.

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,018,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,316 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 22.5% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $400,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,023,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,084,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $407.96. 203,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,913,382. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $295.04 and a fifty-two week high of $409.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.65.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

