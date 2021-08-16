Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 9,546 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 468% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,682 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $410.69. 374,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,913,382. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $295.04 and a 52 week high of $409.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $397.65.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

