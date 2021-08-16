Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Short Interest Up 84.1% in July

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a growth of 84.1% from the July 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after buying an additional 6,276 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 88,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after buying an additional 10,999 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 114.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $619,000.

BNDW opened at $80.95 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $79.20 and a 1-year high of $82.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%.

